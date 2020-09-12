LIVE

FC Twente - Fortuna Sittard

Eredivisie - 12 September 2020

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between FC Twente and Fortuna Sittard live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ron Jans or Kevin Hofland? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Twente and Fortuna Sittard? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Twente vs Fortuna Sittard. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

