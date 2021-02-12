RKC Waalwijk - FC Emmen

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between RKC Waalwijk and FC Emmen with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 12 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Fred Grim or Dick Lukkien? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest RKC Waalwijk and FC Emmen news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for RKC Waalwijk and FC Emmen. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

