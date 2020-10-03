LIVE

RKC Waalwijk - PEC Zwolle

Eredivisie - 3 October 2020

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between RKC Waalwijk and PEC Zwolle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 3 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fred Grim or John Stegeman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RKC Waalwijk and PEC Zwolle? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RKC Waalwijk vs PEC Zwolle. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

