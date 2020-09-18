LIVE

VVV-Venlo - FC Utrecht

Eredivisie - 18 September 2020

Eredivisie – Follow the Football match between VVV-Venlo and FC Utrecht live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 18 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hans de Koning or John van den Brom? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VVV-Venlo and FC Utrecht? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VVV-Venlo vs FC Utrecht. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

