Ruud van Nistelrooy says he believes he can achieve “something special” at PSV Eindhoven after he was named as their new head coach from this summer.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will begin his senior management career when he succeeds Roger Schmidt, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Ad

Van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year contract and he takes on the job after a spell as assistant of the Netherlands national side, and having coached within the PSV youth set up.

Transfers Man Utd propose Kane-Martial swap deal - Paper Round 4 HOURS AGO

"I have been working towards this moment for years," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement.

"I am proud and convinced that I am ready to take a leading role at my club. Several things came together in the last month.

“Talks with the entire management and the board have strengthened my view on the unity and ambition to achieve something special with PSV in the long term."

It was Van Nistelrooy’s spell at PSV as a player that attracted attention from United, having scored 62 goals in 67 games for the Dutch club.

During his spell at Old Trafford, he won all of the major domestic titles in England, before helping Real to two La Liga titles. Van Nistelrooy retired in 2012, following a season at Malaga.

PSV are currently in contention to win the Eredivisie title and sit just two points behind leaders and rivals Ajax in the table.

International friendlies ‘Just not right’ – Kane and Henderson slam England fans who booed Maguire A DAY AGO