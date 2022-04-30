Eredivisie / Matchday 31
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 30.04.2022
Ajax
Not started
-
-
PEC Zwolle
Ajax - PEC Zwolle

Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-2-1-3
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
PEC Zwolle logo
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

PEC Zwolle

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
30243375
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
30232571
3
FeyenoordFEY
30204664
4
FC TwenteTWE
30187561
5
AZAZ
30184858
16
PEC ZwollePEC
30751826
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

