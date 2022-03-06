Eredivisie / Matchday 25
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 06.03.2022
Ajax
Rescheduled
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
Ajax - RKC Waalwijk Summary

Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
24183357
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
24181555
3
FeyenoordFEY
24163551
4
AZAZ
24153648
5
FC TwenteTWE
24136545
14
RKC WaalwijkRKC
24581123
