Eredivisie / Matchday 29
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 09.04.2022
Ajax
Not started
-
-
Sparta Rotterdam
Ajax - Sparta Rotterdam

Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

Sparta Rotterdam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
28223369
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
28212565
3
FeyenoordFEY
28184658
4
AZAZ
28174755
5
FC TwenteTWE
28167555
16
Sparta RotterdamSPA
264101222
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

