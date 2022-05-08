Eredivisie / Matchday 32
AFAS Stadion / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
AZ - Ajax

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
31253378
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
31242574
3
FeyenoordFEY
31214667
4
FC TwenteTWE
32188662
5
AZAZ
31185859
