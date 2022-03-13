Eredivisie / Matchday 26
AFAS Stadion / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Advertisement
Ad

AZ - FC Twente Summary

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-4-2
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-4-2
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

FC Twente

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
25191558
3
FeyenoordFEY
25164552
4
AZAZ
25163651
5
FC TwenteTWE
25146548
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

RKC Waalwijk
0
0
sc Heerenveen
4'
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
Willem II
13/03
FC Utrecht
-
-
Philips Sport Vereniging
13/03
Heracles Almelo
-
-
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
13/03

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between AZ and FC Twente with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest AZ and FC Twente news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.