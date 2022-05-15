Eredivisie / Matchday 34
AFAS Stadion / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
AZ - RKC Waalwijk

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33264382
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
33253578
3
FeyenoordFEY
33225671
4
FC TwenteTWE
33198665
5
AZAZ
33187861
13
RKC WaalwijkRKC
338111435
