Eredivisie / Matchday 30
AFAS Stadion / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-heerenveen/teamcenter.shtml
sc Heerenveen
AZ - sc Heerenveen

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

sc Heerenveen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
29233372
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
29222568
3
FeyenoordFEY
29194661
4
FC TwenteTWE
29177558
5
AZAZ
29174855
11
sc HeerenveenHEE
29971334
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

