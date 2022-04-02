Eredivisie / Matchday 28
AFAS Stadion / 02.04.2022
AZ
Not started
-
-
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
AZ - Vitesse

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
3-5-2
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse logo
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
27213366
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
27211564
3
FeyenoordFEY
27174655
4
FC TwenteTWE
27166554
5
AZAZ
27164752
6
Stichting Betaald Voetbal VitesseVIT
26125941
