Eredivisie / Matchday 33
De Grolsch Veste / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-twente/teamcenter.shtml
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
FC Twente - FC Groningen

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

FC Groningen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
32254379
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
32243575
3
FeyenoordFEY
32215668
4
FC TwenteTWE
32188662
5
AZAZ
32186860
10
FC GroningenGRO
32991436
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

