Eredivisie / Matchday 27
De Grolsch Veste / 19.03.2022
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
PEC Zwolle
FC Twente - PEC Zwolle Summary

Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
PEC Zwolle logo
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

PEC Zwolle

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
26201561
3
FeyenoordFEY
26174555
4
AZAZ
26163751
5
FC TwenteTWE
26156551
18
PEC ZwollePEC
26551620
