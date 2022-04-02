Eredivisie / Matchday 28
De Grolsch Veste / 02.04.2022
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
Philips Sport Vereniging
FC Twente - PSV

Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

Philips Sport Vereniging

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
27213366
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
27211564
3
FeyenoordFEY
27174655
4
FC TwenteTWE
27166554
5
AZAZ
27164752
