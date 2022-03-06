Eredivisie / Matchday 25
De Grolsch Veste / 06.03.2022
FC Twente
Rescheduled
-
-
SC Cambuur
FC Twente - SC Cambuur Summary

Lineups

FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

SC Cambuur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
24183357
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
24181555
3
FeyenoordFEY
24163551
4
AZAZ
24153648
5
FC TwenteTWE
24136545
8
SC CambuurCAM
241031133
Latest news

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between FC Twente and SC Cambuur with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 6 March 2022.

