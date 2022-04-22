Eredivisie / Matchday 30
De Grolsch Veste / 22.04.2022
FC Twente
Not started
-
-
Sparta Rotterdam
FC Twente - Sparta Rotterdam

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Twente

Sparta Rotterdam

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
29233372
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
29222568
3
FeyenoordFEY
29194661
4
FC TwenteTWE
29177558
5
AZAZ
29174855
16
Sparta RotterdamSPA
295101425
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

