Eredivisie / Matchday 33
Stadion Galgenwaard / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
FC Utrecht - AZ

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

AZ

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
32254379
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
32243575
3
FeyenoordFEY
32215668
4
FC TwenteTWE
32188662
5
AZAZ
32186860
7
FC UtrechtUTR
3212101046
