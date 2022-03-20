Eredivisie / Matchday 27
Stadion Galgenwaard / 20.03.2022
FC Utrecht
Not started
-
-
FC Groningen
FC Utrecht - FC Groningen

Lineups

FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-2-1-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
5-3-2
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-2-1-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

FC Groningen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
26201561
3
FeyenoordFEY
26174555
4
AZAZ
26163751
5
FC TwenteTWE
26156551
7
FC UtrechtUTR
26117840
8
FC GroningenGRO
2689933
