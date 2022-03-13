Eredivisie / Matchday 26
Stadion Galgenwaard / 13.03.2022
FC Utrecht
Rescheduled
-
-
Philips Sport Vereniging
FC Utrecht - PSV Summary

Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Utrecht

Philips Sport Vereniging

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
25191558
3
FeyenoordFEY
25164552
4
AZAZ
25163651
5
FC TwenteTWE
25146548
7
FC UtrechtUTR
25117740
