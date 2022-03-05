Eredivisie / Matchday 25
De Kuip / 05.03.2022
Feyenoord
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Groningen
Feyenoord - FC Groningen Summary

Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

FC Groningen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
24183357
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
24181555
3
FeyenoordFEY
24163551
4
AZAZ
24153648
5
FC TwenteTWE
24136545
10
FC GroningenGRO
2478929
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and FC Groningen with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Feyenoord and FC Groningen news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

