Eredivisie / Matchday 34
De Kuip / 15.05.2022
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
FC Twente
Feyenoord - FC Twente

Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

FC Twente

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33264382
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
33253578
3
FeyenoordFEY
33225671
4
FC TwenteTWE
33198665
5
AZAZ
33187861
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and FC Twente with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Feyenoord and FC Twente news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

