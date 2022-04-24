Eredivisie / Matchday 30
De Kuip / 24.04.2022
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord - FC Utrecht

Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

FC Utrecht

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
29233372
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
29222568
3
FeyenoordFEY
29194661
4
FC TwenteTWE
30187561
5
AZAZ
29174855
7
FC UtrechtUTR
29119942
