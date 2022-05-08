Eredivisie / Matchday 32
De Kuip / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
Philips Sport Vereniging
Advertisement
Ad

Feyenoord - PSV

Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Feyenoord

Philips Sport Vereniging

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
31253378
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
31242574
3
FeyenoordFEY
31214667
4
FC TwenteTWE
32188662
5
AZAZ
31185859
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

N.E.C.
0
0
Go Ahead Eagles
48'
AZ
-
-
Ajax
13:30
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
-
-
sc Heerenveen
13:30
FC Groningen
1
2
Sparta Rotterdam

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and Philips Sport Vereniging with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Feyenoord and Philips Sport Vereniging news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.