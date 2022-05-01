Eredivisie / Matchday 31
Fortuna Sittard Stadion / 01.05.2022
Fortuna Sittard
Not started
-
-
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard - Feyenoord

Lineups

Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-5-1
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Sittard

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
30243375
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
30232571
3
FeyenoordFEY
30204664
4
FC TwenteTWE
30187561
5
AZAZ
30184858
14
Fortuna SittardFOR
30851729
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

