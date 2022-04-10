Eredivisie / Matchday 29
Erve Asito / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heracles-almelo/teamcenter.shtml
Heracles Almelo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Advertisement
Ad

Heracles Almelo - Feyenoord

Lineups

Heracles Almelo jersey
Heracles Almelo
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
Heracles Almelo jersey
Heracles Almelo
4-2-1-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Heracles Almelo logo
Heracles Almelo jersey
Heracles Almelo
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Heracles Almelo

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
28223369
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
28212565
3
FeyenoordFEY
28184658
4
AZAZ
28174755
5
FC TwenteTWE
28167555
13
Heracles AlmeloHER
28861430
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

FC Utrecht
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
17:45
Ajax
-
-
Sparta Rotterdam
19:00
N.E.C.
-
-
FC Twente
20:00
sc Heerenveen
-
-
FC Groningen
10/04

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.