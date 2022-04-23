Eredivisie / Matchday 30
Goffertstadion / 23.04.2022
N.E.C.
Not started
-
-
Ajax
NEC - Ajax

Lineups

N.E.C. jersey
N.E.C.
4-2-1-3
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
N.E.C. logo
N.E.C. jersey
N.E.C.
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

N.E.C.

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
29233372
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
29222568
3
FeyenoordFEY
29194661
4
FC TwenteTWE
29177558
5
AZAZ
29174855
10
N.E.C.NEC
29981235
