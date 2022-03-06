Eredivisie / Matchday 25
Goffertstadion / 06.03.2022
N.E.C.
Rescheduled
-
-
AZ
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
N.E.C. logo
N.E.C. jersey
N.E.C.
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

N.E.C.

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
24183357
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
24181555
3
FeyenoordFEY
24163551
4
AZAZ
24153648
5
FC TwenteTWE
24136545
9
N.E.C.NEC
2487931
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between N.E.C. and AZ with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest N.E.C. and AZ news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

