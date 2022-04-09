Eredivisie / Matchday 29
Goffertstadion / 09.04.2022
N.E.C.
Not started
-
-
FC Twente
NEC - FC Twente

Lineups

N.E.C. jersey
N.E.C.
5-3-2
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3
N.E.C. jersey
N.E.C.
5-3-2
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
N.E.C. logo
N.E.C. jersey
N.E.C.
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

N.E.C.

FC Twente

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
28223369
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
28212565
3
FeyenoordFEY
28184658
4
AZAZ
28174755
5
FC TwenteTWE
28167555
10
N.E.C.NEC
28981135
