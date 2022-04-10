Eredivisie / Matchday 29
MAC³PARK stadion / 10.04.2022
PEC Zwolle
Not started
-
-
AZ
PEC Zwolle - AZ

Lineups

PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
3-5-2
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
PEC Zwolle logo
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

PEC Zwolle

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
29223469
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
28212565
3
FeyenoordFEY
28184658
4
FC TwenteTWE
29168556
5
AZAZ
28174755
18
PEC ZwollePEC
28551820
