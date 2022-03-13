Eredivisie / Matchday 26
MAC³PARK stadion / 13.03.2022
PEC Zwolle
Rescheduled
-
-
Feyenoord
PEC Zwolle - Feyenoord Summary

Lineups

PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
3-5-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
3-5-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
PEC Zwolle logo
PEC Zwolle jersey
PEC Zwolle
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

PEC Zwolle

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
25191558
3
FeyenoordFEY
25164552
4
AZAZ
25163651
5
FC TwenteTWE
25146548
17
PEC ZwollePEC
25551520
