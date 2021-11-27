PEC Zwolle - RKC Waalwijk

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between PEC Zwolle and RKC Waalwijk with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 27 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dick Schreuder or Joseph Oosting? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest PEC Zwolle and RKC Waalwijk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for PEC Zwolle and RKC Waalwijk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

