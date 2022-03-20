Eredivisie / Matchday 27
Philips Stadion / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
Philips Sport Vereniging
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-sittard-2/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Sittard
Advertisement
Ad

PSV - Fortuna Sittard

Lineups

Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-2-1-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Philips Sport Vereniging

Fortuna Sittard

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
26201561
3
FeyenoordFEY
26174555
4
AZAZ
26163751
5
FC TwenteTWE
26156551
15
Fortuna SittardFOR
25641522
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
SC Cambuur
17:45
FC Twente
-
-
PEC Zwolle
19:00
N.E.C.
-
-
Sparta Rotterdam
20:00
FC Utrecht
-
-
FC Groningen
20/03

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Philips Sport Vereniging and Fortuna Sittard with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Philips Sport Vereniging and Fortuna Sittard news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.