Eredivisie / Matchday 33
Philips Stadion / 11.05.2022
Philips Sport Vereniging
N.E.C.
PSV - NEC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philips Sport Vereniging
N.E.C.
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Philips Sport Vereniging

N.E.C.

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
32254379
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
32243575
3
FeyenoordFEY
32215668
4
FC TwenteTWE
32188662
5
AZAZ
32186860
9
N.E.C.NEC
321081438
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

