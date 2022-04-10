Eredivisie / Matchday 29
Philips Stadion / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
Philips Sport Vereniging
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Advertisement
Ad

PSV - RKC Waalwijk

Lineups

Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
3-5-2
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Philips Sport Vereniging

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
28223369
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
28212565
3
FeyenoordFEY
28184658
4
AZAZ
28174755
5
FC TwenteTWE
28167555
14
RKC WaalwijkRKC
286101228
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

FC Utrecht
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
17:45
Ajax
-
-
Sparta Rotterdam
19:00
N.E.C.
-
-
FC Twente
20:00
sc Heerenveen
-
-
FC Groningen
10/04

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Philips Sport Vereniging and RKC Waalwijk with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Philips Sport Vereniging and RKC Waalwijk news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.