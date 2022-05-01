Eredivisie / Matchday 31
Philips Stadion / 01.05.2022
Philips Sport Vereniging
Not started
-
-
Willem II
PSV - Willem II

Lineups

Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-3-3
Willem II jersey
Willem II
4-3-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-3-3
Willem II jersey
Willem II
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
Willem II logo
Willem II jersey
Willem II
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Philips Sport Vereniging

Willem II

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
30243375
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
30232571
3
FeyenoordFEY
30204664
4
FC TwenteTWE
30187561
5
AZAZ
30184858
17
Willem IIWIL
30751826
