Eredivisie / Matchday 26
Cambuurstadion / 11.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-cambuur/teamcenter.shtml
SC Cambuur
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Advertisement
Ad

SC Cambuur - Ajax Summary

Lineups

SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
Ajax jersey
Ajax
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
Ajax jersey
Ajax

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

SC Cambuur

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
25193360
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
25191558
3
FeyenoordFEY
25164552
4
AZAZ
25163651
5
FC TwenteTWE
25146548
8
SC CambuurCAM
251031233
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
12/03
FC Groningen
-
-
N.E.C.
12/03
RKC Waalwijk
-
-
sc Heerenveen
12/03
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
Willem II
13/03

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between SC Cambuur and Ajax with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 March 2022.

Catch the latest SC Cambuur and Ajax news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.