Eredivisie / Matchday 30
Cambuurstadion / 23.04.2022
SC Cambuur
Not started
-
-
Philips Sport Vereniging
SC Cambuur - PSV

Lineups

SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
4-3-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

SC Cambuur

Philips Sport Vereniging

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
29233372
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
29222568
3
FeyenoordFEY
29194661
4
FC TwenteTWE
30187561
5
AZAZ
29174855
12
SC CambuurCAM
291031633
