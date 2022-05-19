Eredivisie / Matchday 1
Abe Lenstra stadion / 19.05.2022
sc Heerenveen
Not started
AZ
sc Heerenveen - AZ

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

sc Heerenveen

AZ

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
34265383
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
34263581
3
FeyenoordFEY
34225771
4
FC TwenteTWE
34208668
5
AZAZ
34187961
8
sc HeerenveenHEE
341181541
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

