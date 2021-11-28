sc Heerenveen - PSV

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between sc Heerenveen and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 28 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Johnny Jansen or Roger Schmidt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest sc Heerenveen and PSV news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for sc Heerenveen and PSV. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

