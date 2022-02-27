Sparta Rotterdam - PSV

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Sparta Rotterdam and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 27 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Henk Fraser or Roger Schmidt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sparta Rotterdam and PSV news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sparta Rotterdam and PSV. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

