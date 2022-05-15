Eredivisie / Matchday 34
GelreDome / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitesse/teamcenter.shtml
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Advertisement
Ad

Vitesse - Ajax

Lineups

Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
3-5-2
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-1-2
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
3-5-2
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse logo
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33264382
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
33253578
3
FeyenoordFEY
33225671
4
FC TwenteTWE
33198665
5
AZAZ
33187861
6
Stichting Betaald Voetbal VitesseVIT
331551350
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

Related matches

Willem II
-
-
FC Utrecht
15/05
sc Heerenveen
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
15/05
Heracles Almelo
-
-
Sparta Rotterdam
15/05
FC Groningen
-
-
SC Cambuur
15/05

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse and Ajax with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse and Ajax news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.