Eredivisie / Matchday 1
GelreDome / 26.05.2022
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
Not started
-
-
AZ
Vitesse - AZ

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse logo
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse jersey
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse

AZ

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
34265383
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
34263581
3
FeyenoordFEY
34225771
4
FC TwenteTWE
34208668
5
AZAZ
34187961
6
Stichting Betaald Voetbal VitesseVIT
341561351
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

