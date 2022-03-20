Eredivisie / Matchday 27
Koning Willem II Stadion / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/willem-ii/teamcenter.shtml
Willem II
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Willem II - AZ

Lineups

Willem II jersey
Willem II
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Willem II logo
Willem II jersey
Willem II
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Willem II

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
26203363
2
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
26201561
3
FeyenoordFEY
26174555
4
FC TwenteTWE
27166554
5
AZAZ
26163751
16
Willem IIWIL
26641622
Latest news

Eredivisie

Stand collapses as Vitesse fans celebrate with players following win over NEC

17/10/2021 at 16:52

