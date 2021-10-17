An investigation is underway after a stand collapsed as Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated with their players following the win at NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.
The fans were celebrating in unison following the 1-0 win courtesy of Nikolai Baden’s goal when the stand gave way.
It was a shocking moment, but it is being reported that no one was injured - which is fortunate given the close proximity of the fans and how the stand gave way.
The mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, has spoken of his concern at the incident.
“I am very shocked by what happened,” Bruls is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf. “Fortunately, as far as is known, no one was injured.
“I want an investigation into what happened here as soon as possible.”
Omroep Gelderland quoted a Vitesse fan who said what happened came as a shock, but that everyone escaped without injury.
