Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/go-ahead-eagles/teamcenter.shtml
Go Ahead Eagles
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-2-1-3
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-2-1-3
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

Go Ahead Eagles

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
760118
2
AjaxAJA
760118
3
AZAZ
752017
4
FeyenoordFEY
751116
5
FC TwenteTWE
741213
13
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
72056
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SC Cambuur
-
-
PSV
01/10
FC Groningen
-
-
AZ
01/10
FC Twente
-
-
Vitesse
01/10
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
FC Volendam
02/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.