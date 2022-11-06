Ajax - PSV

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 06.11.2022
Ajax
Not started
-
-
PSV
Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

PSV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Ajax and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Ajax and PSV news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

