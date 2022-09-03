Ajax - SC Cambuur

Eredivisie / Matchday 5
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-cambuur/teamcenter.shtml
SC Cambuur
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

SC Cambuur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
440012
2
AjaxAJA
440012
3
FeyenoordFEY
431010
4
AZAZ
431010
5
FC TwenteTWE
43019
10
SC CambuurCAM
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fortuna Sittard
-
-
FC Utrecht
19:00
FC Twente
-
-
PSV
03/09
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Volendam
03/09
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
Feyenoord
03/09

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Ajax and SC Cambuur with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Ajax and SC Cambuur news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.