Ajax - sc Heerenveen

Eredivisie / Matchday 6
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 10.09.2022
Ajax
Not started
-
-
sc Heerenveen
Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

sc Heerenveen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
550015
2
FeyenoordFEY
541013
3
AZAZ
541013
4
PSVPSV
540112
5
FC TwenteTWE
540112
6
sc HeerenveenHEE
52309
